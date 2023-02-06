Ghana’s Christian Atsu Found Alive After Turkey Earthquakes

Christian Atsu has been found alive following reports that he was trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.

Winger suffered injuries to his right foot

Newcastle ‘praying for positive news’ on former player.

The 31-year-old, who played for both Chelsea and Newcastle during his time in the Premier League, was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Atsu has now been rescued from the rubble and has been transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties.

We’re praying for you, Christian Atsu. 💙 https://t.co/KSG2YeGpP0 pic.twitter.com/KNvQExSfid

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2023

Hatayspor, Atsu’s current club, is located in the Turkish city of the Hatay, which is believed to be one of the areas worst affected by the incident. As well as Atsu, it has been reported that the club’s sporting director Taner Savut and an interpreter were also trapped following the earthquake.

A post on Newcastle’s Twitter account said: “Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20.” Atsu played on Sunday, scoring the winning goal in the home game against Kasimpasa.

Source: Guardian sport