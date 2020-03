Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana now has nine confirmed cases of coronavirus, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reported.

In a post on social media, the Minister said “unfortunately we have confirmed two more cases overnight.”

He added that “health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well.”

Initially, Ghana recorded six confirmed cases but later increased to seven.

