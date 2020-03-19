Ghana’s Coronavirus Situation Not Bad – Minister

Joseph Kofi Adda

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has indicated that Ghana is not doing bad as far as the coronavirus disease outbreak situation worldwide is concerned.

“Ghana is doing not badly at all,” he told reporters after inspecting some cargo units at the Kotoku International Airport (KIA) and FBO on Thursday in Accra to ascertain their level of preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The units include McDan, Aviance and Swiss Port.

Mr. Adda however urged Ghanaians to pray so the coronavirus situation in Ghana doesn’t get worse.

He was impressed with preparatory measures put in place by the cargo units to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BY Melvin Tarlue