Mulan Activity Center Gives Back

The Mulan Activity Center has distributed free sanitizers to children in the Adjiriganor community in East Legon to encourage them to keep their hands clean at places where there is no running water.

The Center also distributed educational materials and learning toys to the children as they stay home from Sschool as part of the government’s precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Ghana has so far recorded 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at March 19, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the centre, Thara B. Mills, noted in her interaction with the media after the exercise that although the activity center has been closed per the President’s directive, the centre thought it prudent to support the children while at home.

“Children in the community and the school will be given books, educational flyers, and toys so that, they can study at home while they wait for the ban to be lifted. Some other items including wet antibacterial wipe and immune boosters will also be given to the children,” she said.

She said even though the centre is indefinitely closed, “We are looking at getting approval from appropriate authorities to ensure we give relieve to distressed parents for free.

“If approval is given, we would use our center to accommodate not more than 25 of such children, to relieve their parents for them to carry on with their jobs.”

She said the centre intends to give its children who are currently home weekly worksheets activity, which will be monitored by care givers in their various homes.

“Today as we give back to our community, we wish to reiterate, that the president said, we are in perilous times, and therefore this is not an avenue or period to make money, but rather let us unite to fight the pandemic as a country. Let us be each other’s keeper, and support the vulnerable in our communities, all in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus,” she added.

