Coronavirus Outbreak: World Records 209 839 Confirmed Cases, 8778 Deaths

The world as at Thursday, March 19, 2020 recorded a total 209, 839 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8778 deaths related to the virus.

The WHO made this known in its Situation report – 59 on the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

The data according to WHO were reported by national authorities by 00:00 CET 19 March 2020.

It said there were 168 countries with cases of the virus.

Globally

Western Pacific Region

92 333 confirmed (488)

3377 deaths (20)

European Region

87 108 confirmed (10 221)

4084 deaths (591)

South-East Asia Region

657 confirmed (119)

23 deaths (14)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

19 518 confirmed (1430)

1161 deaths (150)

Region of the Americas

9144 confirmed (4166)

119 deaths (50)

African Region

367 confirmed (132)

7 deaths (3)

BY Melvin Tarlue