Coronavirus: Aviation Minister Tours Cargo Units At KIA

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has toured some cargo units at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and FBO this morning to ascertain their level of preparedness in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The units include McDan, Aviance and Swiss Port.

Mr Adda started the tour at McDan at about 8:50am and proceeded to Aviance.

Ghana’s confirmed coronavirus cases have increased to nine.

More efforts are being made to contain the virus or prevent its further spread in Ghana.

So far, three Ghanaians have died in Italy and Denmark due to the coronavirus.

