Ghana’s Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Hit 11

Ghana has recorded a two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Ashanti Region.

This brings to total 11 confirmed cases in all.

The two new cases were, according to the Ministey of Information, recorded in Kumasi.

This comes a few hours after President Akufo-Addo announced the recording of the ninth confirmed case in the country.

The first of the latest is a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi.

She is said to have reported to a private hospital with the history of fever (temp of 39.1 ℃), general malaise, cough and runny nose. The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) conducted a test on her sample which proved positive for COVID-19.

The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi who felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ℃), and cough. His also sample tested positive for COVID-19.

So far the confirmed cases in Ghana are from Turkey, Norway, Germany, France, United States of America, United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both case patients are being managed in isolation and responding to treatment

Nineteen (19) of the contacts developed some forms of symptoms and samples were taken for laboratory testing

We have received laboratory results for 15 of them which are all negative for COVID-19 and we are awaiting results for the four (4) others. Contact identification and tracking for the newly confirmed cases have just started.

BY Melvin Tarlue