Ghana’s Economy Confronted With Captivity …We’ll Bounce Back In 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic that Ghana’s economy will bounce back from next year as a result of some positive gains in the last few weeks.

He said with continued prudence in the management of the economy, the nation will bounce back in the new year.

“Over the last three years, we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown,” President Akufo-Addo said in a Christmas address on December 24, 2022.

“I am happy that in spite of it all, we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work, dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” the President added.

He called on Ghanaians to live responsibly and extend support to the needy and poor.

“I urge all of us, to celebrate the season safely and responsibly, if you are in a more fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need, let each one of us do our bit to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those who are in distress,” President Akufo-Addo added.

By Vincent Kubi