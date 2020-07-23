Ghana’s Economy Is Symptomatic Of Coronavirus – Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has labelled Ghana’s economy as a coronavirus economy.

According to him, the economy is suffering the symptoms of Coronavirus such as coughing, sneezing, headache, and running nose.

Mr Iddrisu was addressing journalists in Parliament ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review Presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Minority Spokesperson on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Ato-Forson, says the Finance Minister and Government are going to hide behind coronavirus to blow the budget and bring in unexpected expenditures.

The Minority Leader questioned how the Finance Minister on how he has used monies received for coronavirus such as the $1 billion from World Bank.

According to him, the 2020 budget was dead on arrival.

He said government has used a whopping Ghc 21 billion to service debt.

By Melvin Tarlue