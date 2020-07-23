Actress Zynnell Zuh Gives Hope With New Foundation

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh is now using her voice in a new way through the launch of her foundation, aptly named Zynnell Zuh Foundation.

The foundation is focused on orphans and vulnerable youth-related causes concentrating on areas such as children’s healthcare, orphanage home adoptions, eradicating child poverty, sustainability, mental health, human rights, anti-bullying and education.

This is not Zynnell’s first go-round with charitable work.

In the past six years, she has worked in partnership with the African Rights Initiative International (ARII) as an ambassador for the United Against Child Poverty Campaign. She plans to continue working with ARII alongside the work of the Zynnell Zuh Foundation.

“I’m so excited to launch Zynnell Zuh Foundation. For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to give back to my fans and amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about. My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, to do everything I can to provide them with a platform that inspires positive change and empowers vulnerable children and youths. I am hoping that through this foundation, we can use this as a way to lift each other up, learn together and inspire more people to get involved in giving back,” Zynnell said.

Going forward, her fans’ voices will be especially important and donors’ preferences will also help identify the causes the foundation will support.