Ghana’s Embassy In Iran Reopens Sept. 16

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that the country’s embassy in Iran will fully reopen on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, after a three-month closure.

“I can announce that after three months of closure of our embassy in Iran, we shall fully reopen tomorrow, the 16th of September 2025,” he said at the Government Accountability Series earlier today.

He also mentioned that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff.

The embassy was temporarily shut down due to security concerns.

By Florence Asamoah Adom