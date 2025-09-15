8,000 Ghanaian Refugees Return to Ghana- Minister

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that about 8,000 Ghanaians displaced in Côte d’Ivoire due the Gbinyiri conflict have returned home.

This significantly reduces the number of displaced persons from 13,253 to 5,309.

He made this known when he took his turn at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on September 15, 2025.

“During my visit, I discovered that about 8,000 Ghanaians have safely returned home. The latest census conducted reveals that the remaining number of Ghanaians in Côte d’Ivoire is 5,309. No more 13,253,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa added that during his visit to the area, he conveyed a message from President John Mahama, urging reconciliation while encouraging voluntary return.

“I delivered a special message from President Mahama, a message of peace and forgiveness, and a message appealing to all our compatriots to return home since the government has beefed up security and ensured that normalcy is restored,” he said.

He further indicated that he donated CFA 6 million on behalf of President Mahama to cover urgent needs and logistics in a bid to support humanitarian efforts.

“On behalf of President Mahama, I donated CFA 6 million to cover urgent humanitarian needs and to facilitate logistical requirements for their safe return home. This donation is distinct from other relief items, including food, water, blankets and medicines already provided through NADMO,” he added.

BY Vera Owusu Sarpong