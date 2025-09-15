Kurt Okraku Challenges Referees To Uphold Integrity

Kurt Okraku

GFA PRESIDENT Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged Premier League referees to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity as the 2025/26 football season begun last Friday, September 12.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with referees, joined by Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong, Referees Manager Alex Kotey and Referees Committee Chair Christine Enyonam Zigah, Okraku stressed the crucial role of officials in protecting the credibility of Ghana’s top competitions.

“Let me be clear and without ambiguity—I will not stand in the way of justice if any of you engage in unprofessional or unethical conduct,” he cautioned. “Integrity is non-negotiable, and we will not compromise on anything that threatens the momentum and gains made ahead of the new campaign.”

He encouraged referees to prepare thoroughly and deliver performances worthy of all stakeholders, adding that their cooperation is essential to achieving “the best Premier League season ever.”

With improved welfare and financial support in place, he said officials are expected to perform beyond reproach and free of needless controversies.

Acheampong commended the FA’s investment in referee welfare and urged match officials to reciprocate with discipline and professionalism.

For the 2025/26 campaign, the GFA has rolled out a comprehensive welfare package covering referees across the Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The new season officially kicked off on Friday, with an opening day goalless draw between Hearts of Oak and Honoe United.

BY Wletsu Ransford