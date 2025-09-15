GFA Retains Nana Sarfo Oduro as Black Maidens Management Committee Chairman

Nana Sarfo Oduro

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL member of the GFA, Nana Sarfo Oduro has been retained as Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Maidens, Ghana’s U-17 Women’s National Team.

Western Regional FA Chairman Simon Ehumah has been appointed Vice Chairman, while Isaac Aboagye, W.O. Dodaa Godfrey, and Evelyn Nsiah Asare join the committee as new members, bringing additional expertise and fresh perspectives.

The GFA also confirmed that Abu Jamal will continue to serve on the committee, ensuring stability and continuity as the team prepares for upcoming international assignments.

According to the Association, the strengthened committee is part of a wider strategy to boost operational and technical support for the Black Maidens.

Officials believe this blend of experience and new ideas will provide the guidance needed for the team to thrive.

The GFA expressed confidence that with the reconstituted committee, the Black Maidens will be well-positioned to maintain their reputation as one of Africa’s most competitive youth women’s sides on the global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford