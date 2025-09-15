Saminu Misses Out On World Athletics Championship 100m Final

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu missed the chance to take part in the men’s 100 metres final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after finishing fourth the semi-final heat yesterday.

The 21-year-old ‘Ghana fastest man’ clocked 10.08 seconds behind Jamaica’s Oblique Seville who crossed the line in 9.86 seconds.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo finished second in 9.94 seconds. Only the first two finishers in each semi-final and the next two fastest times overall advanced to the final of the championship.

Saminu had expressed gratitude and determination after advancing to the semi-finals of the men’s 100m, insisting his focus was firmly set on reaching the final.

“It has been a long season since the NCAA, but I just made up my mind to come here and give my best—make my family and country proud. Getting to the semis is good, but it’s not the goal. I want to make the final,” he said.

The young sprinter credited his NCAA season strategy for keeping him sharp. “I didn’t run too many races, so I had some rest. That kept me in shape. We already have the goal set for the season,” he explained.

Reflecting on his heat, Saminu admitted to early nerves but said mental resolve made the difference. “From the blocks, I was a little nervous because you’re up against tough athletes who’ve been running fast all year. You just have to decide to go all out—that’s what I did, and it worked,” he noted.

He also revealed he was still adjusting to new equipment. “I’m running in new Asics spikes, so I’m getting used to them,” he said.

BY Wletsu Ransford