André Onana Leaves Man United Ahead Of Turkish Transfer Deadline

Andre Onana

Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana has left Manchester United just before the close of the Turkish transfer window last Friday, after being left out of the club’s first three Premier League games of the season.

Onana, 29, made only one appearance under new manager Ruben Amorim this term, featuring in United’s shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby.

Signed from Inter Milan for £47.2m in July 2023 by then-boss Erik ten Hag as David de Gea’s successor, Onana went on to make 102 appearances for United and was part of the squad that lifted the FA Cup in 2024.

However, his time at Old Trafford was marked by costly errors and inconsistent form.

His departure came as United secured Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, 23, from Royal Antwerp on deadline day in a deal worth €21m (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

Amorim now has Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton competing for the number one spot as his side prepare to face Manchester City on Sunday.