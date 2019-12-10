Ghana’s Maiden Film Convention To Be Held In January 2020

Pascal Aka

Xscape Digital Consult (XDC), in partnership with Silverbird Ghana, will be hosting GhMovie-Con ‒ Ghana’s maiden film convention ‒ for January 2020.

GhMovie-Con is a yearly event which gathers film lovers, aficionados, content creators, cinema buffs and investors.

It is held at the beginning of every year to provide a platform for exclusive announcements and big reveals of film projects, innovations and film related

technologies to be expected within the year. The platform would also serve as a kick-start for the film’s marketing and promotional activities.

The exclusive one-day event would highlight some of the biggest film releases to be expected by Ghanaians and the world for the year 2020 and beyond. There would be presentations, announcements and panel discussions from an array of award-winning filmmakers like Peter Sedufia, Pascal Aka, M. Sayibu and Abu Iddris.

As part of its contribution in pushing a positive narrative for the Ghana film industry, the management of XDC believes that this event would go a long way to help sustain the cinema culture and pop culture that need to be associated with the art and business of filmmaking in Ghana.

Some industry stakeholders have already described the event as a breath of fresh air that seeks to add positively to changing the narrative of the Ghana’s film industry, which is seen by many as dead.

The maiden event would be held at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall, on January 25, 2020 at 4:00pm. It would soon become a permanent fixture on the film calendar for Ghanaian films. GhMovie-Con 2020 is supported by Silverbird Ghana, PropHaven Ghana, DGN, Ananse Entertainment, MK Content, Take 2 Limited, City Films and Meyehiphop Apparel.

Media partners include Zylofon FM, Sammyflex TV, GhBase.com, KobbyKyeiNews, GhGossip.com, GhKasa, Mfidie.com, Shine Publications, Steeze Channel, EnewsGh and Ghana Film Network.

Interested participants can visit www.ghmoviecon.org to book a seat for free.