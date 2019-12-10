Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson , Others For Ghana Movie Awards 2019

Nadia Buari

Organisers of the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards have released nominations for the award ceremony, which is scheduled for December 20 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Among movies which made the list are ‘Sin City’, ‘Gold Coast Lounge’, ‘Getting Married’, ‘Away Bus’, ‘Business As Usual’, ‘Adoma’, ‘A.B.A.D’ and ‘40 Looks Good On You’.

The above mentioned movies are all competing for best motion picture of the year awards.

Also, top actresses like Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson and Christabel Ekeh are among those competing for the best actress in the lead role category.

Fingers are also crossed for actors like James Gardiner (‘Business As Usual’), Mikki Osei Berko (‘Away Bus’), Quasi Blay (‘Adoma’), Kofi Adjorlolo (‘A.B.A.D’), and Alphonse Menyo (‘Gold Coast Lounge’), who have been nominated for actor in lead category.

There is also a fierce competition for the discovery of the year award.

Nominees in that category include Raquel Ammah (‘Gold Coast Lounge’), Cina Soul (‘Gold Coast Lounge’), Ophelia Doefia (‘Save The Street’), Florence Adjei (‘Adoma’), Rosy Meurer (‘Sin City’) and Quasi Blay (‘Adoma’).

The Ghana Movies Awards is an annual award scheme that celebrates outstanding achievement in Ghana movie industry. This year’s event is expected to be spectacular and an improvement upon the previous events.

The full nominations for this year’s event can be found online.