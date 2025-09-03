Ghana’s Top 10 YouTube Artistes For August Revealed

MoliyMusic, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Daddy Lumba, Shatta Wale

GHANA’S BIGGEST Music Chart Platform, Chart Ghana, has unveiled top ten Ghanaian artistes with the most popular music and highest engagement on YouTube for August 2025.

These ten artistes have the highest total number of views, increase in subscribers, and higher engagement in the month of August.

Topping the chart is MoliyMusicwith 61.3 million engagement on YouTube in the month of August. The Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter rose to fame with her collaborative single ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ with Amaarae, featuring Kali Uchis. This song charted impressively, debuting at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 29 in the United Kingdom.

‘Shake It To The Max’, a single from her ‘Mahogany St’ EP album, is a song featuring Silent Addy, Skillibeng, andShenseea, which gained traction on TikTok and charted globally.

Black Sherif achieved a total of 11.5 million. His album ‘Iron Boy’ has also broken records, becoming the first Ghanaian album to chart on both US and UK Apple Music charts, and has been streamed over 80 million times on Audiomack.

Black Sherif’s success has not only solidified his position as a leading artiste in Ghana, but also paved the way for other Ghanaian artistes to gain international recognition.

Amaarae attained a total of 9.41 million following the release ‘BLACK STAR’ album, which has made history on the Brazil Apple Music Albums chart, becoming the highest-charting album by a Ghanaian artiste.

Amaarae has amassed over 1.1 billion streams on Spotify, making her the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform. Her music blends Afropop, R&B, and alternative influences, resonating with audiences globally. Her debut album ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’ helped catapult her to global stardom, especially with the viral success of ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’.

Following the passing of the legendary Daddy Lumba, his songs have dominated various streaming platforms aside YouTube with 8.66 million in the month of August. 30 of his songs occupy positions within the Top 100, with ‘Makra Mo’ holding the number 1 spot. Other popular songs like ‘Ankwanoma’ (number 5), ‘Sika’ (number 6), ‘Se SumyeKasa A’ (number 13), and ‘Mpempem Do Me’ (number 15) trended on Apple Music Ghana song.

Shatta Wale, with a total of 8.56 million on YouTube, has several songs making waves on various streaming platforms. Some of Shatta Wale’s other notable songs include, ‘ALREADY’ with over 159 million streams on Spotify, ‘ON GOD’ with over 8 million streams, ‘Hossana’ with over 4 million streams,and ‘Taking Over’ with over 4 million streams on Spotify.

Wendy Shay achieved 6.47 million engagement on YouTube. Wendy Shay’s ‘Too Late’ has been featured in over 30.8 million TikTok videos, amassing more than 24.7 billion views across the platform. The song’s popularity led to a pan-African remix, ‘Too Late 2.0’, featuring Guchi, Phyna, and Bedjine, celebrating African womanhood, resilience, and unity.

Originally released in 2024, ‘Too Late’ topped streaming charts across Ghana and West Africa, with close to 20 million streams globally.

Gyakieaccrued 5.51 million on YouTube. Following the release of ‘Sankofa’, a heartfelt love song that explores the emotional layers of rekindled romance,the song topped both local and international music charts.

Aside from surpassing 1.5 million views on Spotify, ‘Sankofa’ has been making waves globally, particularly after its debut on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Top 50 chart.

King Promise, OliveTheBoy, and Sarkodie reached a peak of 5.20 million, 4.83 million, and 4.52 million respectively in the month of August.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke