Suspended GWCL Employees Cry Over Unfair Treatment

Adam Mutawakilu – MD Ghana Water Company Limited

Suspended employees of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have expressed their grievances over the unfair treatment by the company’s new Managing Director, Adam Mutawakilu.

The workers, numbering about 140, have called on President John Mahama and Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to intervene on their behalf.

The workers, who were suspended since February, mentioned that the decision has left many of them homeless, bankrupt and unable to provide for their families.

Speaking to Adom News, the spokesperson, Yussif Amuda Adam Gunu, explained that all internal attempts to seek redress have been ignored, stressing that their only hope is the President and the Chief of Staff.

“We are 144 staff members who have been suspended. We’ve written letters, made calls, and followed all processes, but nothing has come out of it. Our only hope now is President Mahama and the Chief of Staff,” he said.

Mr. Gunu stressed that the President should call the new Managing Director (MD) to order, noting that they have been treated unfairly.

He said, “We are pleading with them to call the MD to order and help us return to work. We’re not criminals. We’ve only been treated unfairly by the new leadership.”

Other suspended staff described the action as politically motivated and inhumane, despite years of dedicated service.

The workers used the opportunity to call on the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU), and human rights organisations to investigate the matter and push for their reinstatement.

By Florence Asamoah Adom