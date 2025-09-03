Brunch & Bond Inspires Women To Prioritise Self-Care, Confidence

A scene during the Brunch and Bond event

The Brunch and Bond event, an all-women bonding and networking session organised by She Craft Curations held under the theme “Skin Care First, Confidence Always” has received many accolades from attendees.

The gathering brought together women from diverse fields to share experiences, exchange ideas, and inspire each other to live with purpose and confidence.

In a keynote address, Janet Sunkwa Mills, CEO of Janem Salon and Spa, encouraged participants to “ooze positivity, grab opportunities, and focus on beauty from within.”

Ms. Sunkwa Mills, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Executive Women Network ExComm, emphasised the importance of aligning the mind, heart, and actions with intentionality in order to live fully and achieve purpose.

During the panel session, moderated by Lady Julia Konadu Osam, CEO of Master Class Consulting, Violet Amoabeng, Founder of Skin Gourmet, shared insights on her career pivot from banking to entrepreneurship.

She recounted how a moment of compassion for women street vendors and her own healing experience with Ghana’s indigenous shea butter led her to commit to creating products that not only care for the skin but also uplift entire communities. “In creating the solution, we must create products that benefit the whole ecosystem,” she said.

For Portia Gyeni Boateng, CEO and cosmetic chemist at Formula Secure, her path was shaped by personal adversity. Having suffered skin damage from bleaching, she was motivated to pursue cosmetic chemistry and advocate for healthier choices. She spoke about empowering women through science, reminding participants that, “Beauty is not about changing who you are, but restoring and protecting the skin you’ve been blessed with.”

Adding another perspective, wellness leader and founder of the Bloom Girl Health Foundation, Pucchi, shared her struggle with weight gain and how she learned to reclaim control through simple, consistent lifestyle habits. She encouraged participants to embrace wellness in attainable ways, remarking, “It doesn’t have to be intense, just a walk after dinner is good enough.”

Beyond the conversations, participants were treated to a practical, everyday makeup tutorial led by Elmeda Uchechwuku of Emelda’s Beauty. The interactive session equipped attendees with easy techniques to enhance their natural glow, reinforcing the event’s theme of self-care.