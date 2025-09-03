Girl, 13, Drowns In Galamsey Pit

Galamsey pit

A 13-year-old girl, Tesnim Iddrisu, has tragically died after drowning in an abandoned galamsey pit at Juaboso in the Western North Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, the teenager had gone to fetch firewood on Sunday when she accidentally slipped and fell into the water-filled pit. Efforts to rescue her proved futile, and she was later confirmed dead.

The incident has drawn attention to the deadly consequences of abandoned illegal mining sites scattered across farming communities. With many of these pits left uncovered and filled with rainwater, they have become death traps for children, farmers, and unsuspecting residents.

Residents of Juaboso revealed that this is not the first time such a tragedy has struck the area. Several lives, they said, have been lost in similar circumstances, raising urgent concerns about safety and the unchecked spread of galamsey activities.

“We are tired of burying our children and loved ones,” a distraught resident lamented. “The government and the District Assembly must act now to reclaim these lands and stop illegal mining once and for all.”

Community members are now appealing to the government, the Juaboso District Assembly, and security agencies to step up efforts in combating galamsey while ensuring proper reclamation of lands to prevent further loss of lives.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong