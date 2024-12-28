Ghana’s Transition Team Makes Strides In Smooth Power Transfer

Fatimatu Abubakar

In a significant step towards ensuring a seamless transition of power, Ghana’s Transition Team held its 3rd meeting on December 27, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The meeting marked a crucial milestone in the team’s efforts to facilitate a smooth handover of power, as the country prepares for a new administration.

According to a press release issued by the Transition Team, all sub-committees, except for the Social Sector, presented their reports during the meeting.

The reports were deemed satisfactory, with a few requests made for additional information on specific issues.

The Co-Chairs of the Transition Team directed both parties to continue engaging and submitting further information as necessary.

This development is a testament to the Transition Team’s commitment to a smooth transition process, which is critical for maintaining stability and continuity in the country.

The team’s efforts are guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and cooperation.

Ghana’s transition process is not without its challenges, however.

The country has experienced its fair share of political tensions and uncertainties in the past.

Nevertheless, the Transition Team’s progress is a reassuring sign that the country is on track for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

The Transition Team’s work is also informed by international best practices in transition management.

-BY Daniel Bampoe