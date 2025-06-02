Ghana’s Youngest Referee Making Her Mark In Football

Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi

AT JUST seven years old, Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi is already breaking boundaries in Ghana’s football scene.

A pupil of Pentecost Preparatory School, Asomaniwaa recently made headlines when she officiated matches during the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign held at Koforidua Technical University’s group stage.

What sets Asomaniwaa apart isn’t just her age, but the confidence and composure she brings to the pitch, qualities many referees twice her age work hard to master.

Despite picking up the whistle only a few months ago, she has embraced her new role with remarkable enthusiasm and maturity.

Her love for refereeing, she says, was sparked by watching her older brother play football. Inspired to be part of the game in her own unique way, Asomaniwaa chose to pursue officiating, a bold decision that is quickly turning heads.

With determination in her stride and the support of her family and school, this rising star is already showing signs of greatness.

Asomaniwaa’s story is a powerful reminder that age is no barrier when passion meets opportunity.

Many are now watching with keen interest to see how far this young trailblazer will go in the world of football officiating.

BY Wletsu Ransford