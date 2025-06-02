Black Queens To Face South Africa In WAFCON 2025 Opener

GHANA’S BLACK Queens will mark their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a challenging opener against defending champions South Africa on July 7, 2025.

The Group C clash will be the team’s first appearance at the tournament since they last competed as hosts in 2018.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren leads a determined Ghanaian side that is aiming to make it past the group stage — a feat they missed out on in their previous appearance.

The Queens will also face Mali on July 11, before wrapping up the group phase against Tanzania on July 14.

Grouped alongside some of the continent’s strongest teams, the Black Queens will need to be at their best to advance.

Ghana has a proud history at WAFCON, finishing as runners-up on three occasions, but the elusive title remains a major target.