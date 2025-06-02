Black Stars Finish Unity Cup Campaign With Dominant 4–0 Win

THE BLACK Stars wrapped up their Unity Cup campaign in style with a commanding 4–0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff at the GTech Community Stadium in London on Saturday.

After a narrow 2–1 loss to Nigeria in the semifinals, Coach Otto Addo’s side bounced back with an emphatic performance, showcasing their attacking prowess and depth ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a superb left-footed strike. Six minutes later, he turned provider, delivering a pinpoint corner that was headed in by Razak Simpson to double Ghana’s lead.

The momentum continued as Mohammed Fuseini added a third just before halftime, finishing neatly after a clever exchange with Ayew in the box.

Otto Addo made several changes in the second half, bringing on Felix Afena-Gyan, Majeed Ashimeru, and Abdul Aziz Issah to maintain the team’s intensity. Midfielder Lawrence Agyekum, starting in place of injured regulars, capped a memorable performance by scoring on his debut in the 58th minute to seal the win.

Trinidad and Tobago made a few late pushes, but Ghana’s defense remained solid, with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeping a clean sheet.

The result offers a major confidence boost for the Black Stars as they prepare for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.

BY Wletsu Ransford