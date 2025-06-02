Guide Sports, Polo Beach Club Watch Party: PSG Thrash Inter 5–0

GUIDE SPORTS’ most anticipated UCL watch party took place at the Polo Beach Club on Saturday, featuring an electrifying PSG vs Inter Milan viewing experience.

The event, powered by Betway, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Perla Mineral Water, and Club Beer, brought together fans and sports lovers for a full day of fun and football.

Hosts Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB), Felix Romark, and main commentator Stephen Kwaku Asare (V-Pawa) were live on Guide sports Xtra and set the tone with interactive sports trivia. Winners walked away with branded souvenirs from sponsors.

Notable guests included Sudanese national team assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu, former Black Stars players Sam Johnson, Rahim Ayew, and Abdul Kassim, as well as FIFA analyst Faisal.A.Chibsah.

Side attractions included a 360 photo booth and a spin-the-wheel stand, adding extra excitement before and during kickoff.

The highlight of the evening was the match itself, where Paris Saint-Germain sent a strong message with a dominant 5–0 win over Inter Milan in a high-intensity encounter that left fans stunned by the French champions’ attacking power and discipline.

From the kickoff, PSG took control, applying relentless pressure and moving the ball with confidence. It didn’t take long for the breakthrough to come, as PSG found the net early and never looked back. Their pace on the wings and precision in midfield overwhelmed an Inter side that struggled to cope throughout the 90 minutes.

By halftime, PSG had established a comfortable lead, with clinical finishes and quick passing cutting through Inter’s backline. The second half saw more of the same, as PSG continued to exploit spaces and convert chances with ruthless efficiency.

Inter Milan, despite moments of possession and effort in midfield, were unable to create any real threat in front of goal. The Italian side looked disjointed and lacked the composure needed to respond to PSG’s relentless assault.

BY Wletsu Ransford