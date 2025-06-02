Chief Imam Calls For Peace, Love

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu sent felicitations to Muslims ahead of Eid-al-Adha, which falls on Friday, June 6, 2025.

He also extends to the entire humanity a message of peace and love, unity and reconciliation, sacrifice and compromise, as the world currently faces unprecedented challenges of multiple dimensions.

As the name suggests, His Eminence observes, Eid-al-Adha is a festivity of sacrifice and an opportunity to reaffirm our faith in Allah.

That is why he made reference in his statement to the Holy Quran which states in Chapter 22 Verse 37 – that He is not interested in the flesh and blood of the animals sacrificed on the day of the Eid, but in our commitment to piety.

The Chief Imam reminded Muslims that Eid-al-Adha is not only a period of celebration but also that of reflection. He explained that the virtues of the Eid are fruitless unless they have the capacity to guarantee attitudinal cleansing and moral ascendancy in our society.

This, according to him, calls for a behavioural change from negativity to positivity in the supreme interest of the society.

Eid-al-Adha, he went on, constitutes the moral basis of interfaith harmony, particularly among the Abrahamic fraternity.

Justifying his assertion, he referred to the Divine Order to Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as the genesis of Eid-al-Adha. This, in the words of His Eminence, is the point of convergence of all the Abrahamic religions.

The Grand Imam, therefore, called on members of the Abrahamic family to regard the Eid as another opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to interfaith harmony.

His Eminence contends that in the darkness of socio-religious adversity, interfaith harmony serves as the light that brightens the path to prosperity.

On the global stage, His Eminence points out, in dismay, the myriad of threats confronting humanity – from genocidal impunity to moral bankruptcy.

He called for an end to the atrocities in Gaza and in other areas of conflict in the world. We cannot surrender our God-given humanity to modern-day barbarity in the name of supremacy, he cautioned.

The Noble Imam concluded on a note of appeal to world leaders to review the current global order to reflect the centrality of right over might, unity over disunity, forgiveness over vindictiveness, reconciliation over aggression, and peace over violence.