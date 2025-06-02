Parties Petition Diplomatic Community Over Breaches

Nana B presenting the petition on behalf of the parties to the Dean

A coalition of Ghanaian political parties has petitioned the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, Maher Kheir, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention in what they describe as a grave assault on the independence of the judiciary following the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, and also the recent trend of political harassment of members of opposition parties.

In a petition addressed to the ambassador and copied to members of the diplomatic corps, the coalition expressed deep concern over what they believe to be a calculated attempt by the Mahama-led administration to politically capture the judiciary, a cornerstone institution in Ghana’s democratic architecture.

The petition, signed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Party (NDP), the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and the People’s National Party (PNP), described the move by President John Dramani Mahama as constitutionally veiled but dangerously partisan in intent.

The coalition recalled that on April 22, 2025, the President announced the suspension of the Chief Justice following the submission of three petitions, and subsequently established a five-member committee to begin an inquiry. While acknowledging that this action may be seen as constitutionally permissible, the petitioners argued that the broader context and timing of the decision raise serious suspicions of political manipulation, especially given the swift nomination of seven new justices to the Supreme Court in the aftermath.

They warned that this development, if not checked, could erode the public’s trust in the judiciary and pose a significant threat to the balance of power within Ghana’s constitutional democracy. The coalition further noted that Ghana’s track record of peace, constitutional governance, and democratic resilience in a region plagued by coups and political instability is now under severe strain. They referenced the troubling wave of successful military takeovers in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger in recent years, cautioning that Ghana’s deviation from democratic norms could invite similar instability.

The petition also highlighted past comments made by President Mahama, particularly during his time as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2023, where he accused the previous government of appointing partisan judges and openly encouraged party-aligned lawyers to prepare for judicial appointments. According to the coalition, these statements were not only dismissive of the competence and impartiality of the judiciary, but also signaled a long-standing ambition to politicise the bench and reorient the judiciary to serve the interest of the ruling party.

Beyond the suspension of the Chief Justice, the coalition expressed alarm over what they believe is a broader strategy of political persecution. They alleged that the current government is increasingly relying on the coercive power of the state to intimidate political opponents through arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions disguised as investigations. Such actions, they claimed, amount to political witch-hunting and represent a clear affront to due process, the rule of law, and the fundamental human rights enshrined in Ghana’s Constitution.

Appeal

The coalition appealed to the Ambassador to leverage his role as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to rally the international community’s support in urging the government to restore the Chief Justice to her position, uphold judicial independence, and refrain from interfering in the work of the courts. They also called for increased diplomatic engagement with civil society, political stakeholders, and government officials to ensure that Ghana’s democratic institutions remain robust, fair, and free from political manipulation.

The coalition added that they had confidence in the Ambassador’s commitment to democratic values and international norms. They expressed the hope that the diplomatic community would respond swiftly and decisively to their call for action, to preserve the integrity of Ghana’s judiciary and safeguard the nation’s democratic gains.

Action

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Maher Kheir, has acknowledged receipt of a petition from a coalition of political parties in Ghana.

Ambassador Kheir assured the delegation that he will take appropriate steps to ensure the concerns raised are transmitted to the broader diplomatic community in Ghana. He affirmed his commitment to ensuring the matter receives the urgent attention it deserves from relevant diplomatic missions.