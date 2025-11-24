Ghanasco Celebrates 65th Anniversary

President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama at the Ghanasco 65th anniversary celebration in Tamale

Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco), has celebrated its 65th anniversary in Tamale in the Northern Region on the theme “Ghanasco at 65, a legacy of excellence, inspiring future generations”.

President John Dramani Mahama, an old student of Ghanasco, who was the special guest of honour, said government will provide more infrastructure for both students and teachers to consolidate the category ‘A’ status of the school.

He indicated that government has ensured that there is dedicated fund for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

“One of the major setbacks of Free SHS was that it didn’t have dedicated funding and headmasters of Senior High Schools were frustrated because the money to run the school always came late, and so they had to go round begging for food for the children, but that is a thing of the past now because there’s a dedicated fund for it and the money is released to the schools and buffer stock company on time so that the children can be fed with nutritious meals,” he stated.

President Mahama disclosed that 30 category ‘C’ schools will be expanded into category ‘A’ or ‘B’ schools.

“We are selecting the first 30 category ‘C’ schools to build science laboratories, dormitories, classroom blocks, and STEM laboratories to expand them into either category ‘A’ or ‘B’ schools so that any school that a Ghanaian child is admitted they will be confident of making it into tertiary education,” he noted.

He stated that about 30 of the E-Blocks started by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will be completed under his leadership.

“We have identified 30 of the E-Blocks that I started and were abandoned. We are going to put together resources to complete them so that we can expand secondary education for our children,” he added.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed that a 5,000 seater multipurpose assembly hall, 2 storey unit classroom block, 2 storey boys dormitory block, 2 No12 toilet seater facilities will be provided by government to the school.

He urged the students to feel inspired by the personalities present at the 65th anniversary celebration.

“To the young students here, just look at the personalities here and let it inspire you that the sky should be your limit. Walk with integrity and work hard to serve Ghana and make your parents and Ghanasco proud,” he said.

The Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School, Douglas Haruna Yakubu, thanked President John Dramani Mahama, the First Lady Lordina Mahama, Deputy Roads Minister, Alhassan Suhuyini and other personalities for the massive developmental projects provided to the school ahead of the 66th anniversary celebration.

He called for peace and unity among past and present students for the development of Ghanasco.

“Let this celebration renew our spirits and commitment to education as a tool for national transformation,” Mr. Yakubu said.

