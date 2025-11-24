I Miss Castro – D-Black

Castro and D-Black

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, has sparked some emotional sentiment on social media after expressing his loneliness in the industry after the demise of his ‘music brother’ Castro.

The two musicians were known for their energetic and humorous collaborations. They rose to fame with the hit “Sehor”.

Castro, who was pronounced dead few years after disappearing in July 2014, was a mentor and big brother figure to D-Black, helping him grow in the music industry.

In a post on Instagram, the Black Avenue Music CEO shared a throwback photograph of himself and Castro, he captioned it, “I Miss You Brother”. His post has since generated a lot of reaction under the comment section, as followers recounted the late musician’s liveliness before his passing.

Edemgh wrote, “Underfire, still can’t believe you are no more.” Kobby_tvv also wrote, “I really like all the tracks u do with am, I dey play am for YouTube always (sic).” Dylansprintingwork stated, “My fav. Castro Underfire, Miss you like Crazy. We need you back and your songs.”

Castro disappeared on July 6, 2014, while jet-skiing at Aqua Safari Resort in Ada with his friend Janet Bandu. Despite an extensive search, their bodies were never found.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke