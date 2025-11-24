Adina Pays Tribute To Daddy Lumba @ EMY Africa Awards

Songstress, Adina, became the centre of attention after her performance to honour legendary music icon Daddy Lumba at the just ended EMY Africa Awards last Saturday.

Held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Adina received a rousing standing ovation while performing Daddy Lumba’s popular song “Makra Mo”.

The likes of Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto and her Deputy, Abeiku Aggrey Santana among others, were seen on their feet dancing to Adina’s tribute song to honour the late legend.

Daddy Lumba, at the 2018 EMY Africa Awards, received a posthumous Icon Legend of Entertainment award for his years of service to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, aged 60, has left a significant void in Ghana’s music scene. He was more than just a highlife legend—he was a cultural icon who shaped the industry over three decades with his soulful voice and poignant lyrics.

With over 30 albums, Daddy Lumba blended traditional highlife with modern sounds, creating timeless hits like “Aben Wo Ha”, “Obi Ate Me So Bo” and “Mpempem Dɔ Me”. His music resonated deeply, addressing love, struggles, and societal issues.

He nurtured talents like Ofori Amponsah and Great Ampong, influencing generations of artistes. The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President, Bessa Simons, noted that it is impossible to tell highlife’s story without mentioning Daddy Lumba.

His song “Mpempem Dɔ Me” even made King Charles III’s Commonwealth Day playlist in 2024, showcasing his international reach.

Fans and fellow musicians describe him as a “beacon of hope,” with his music providing solace and inspiration. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many expressing the deep emotional impact he had.

Daddy Lumba’s legacy goes beyond music—he defined a part of Ghana’s cultural identity. His influence will linger, but the industry feels his absence deeply.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke