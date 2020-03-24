Ghc100 Daily For Quarantined Arrivals

The Airport West Hotel is offering an amount of Ghc 100 as daily meal allowance for some air travelers who are being quarantined in its rooms for coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Government on Saturday and Sunday picked up some travelers at the Kotoka International Airport and sent them to various hotels for a 14-day mandatory quarantining over COVID-19.

Airport West Hotel in a welcome letter, signed by its Managing Director, Abena Nyantakyi, extended its support to the passengers being quarantined.

It assured them that “meals will be served upon request.”

“You are entitled to breakfast, lunch and dinner. Your daily meal allowance is Ghc 100 per day. Your meal will be placed at on a stool outside your door,” it told them.

“When you are done place the tray outside. Dial 113 for restaurant.”

It further noted that “kindly note that in our bid to limit physical contact as per WHO requirements, your room will be cleaned periodically, however you can request for cleaning services when you deem it fit.”

By Melvin Tarlue