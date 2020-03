The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 this year.

But Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) faced pressures from athletes and national Olympic committees to postpone them.

Canada had specifically threatened that it will not be sending its teams to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

BY Melvin Tarlue