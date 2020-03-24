IGP Suspends Motor Checks Over Coronavirus

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the suspension of motor checks (stopping and inspection of vehicle documents) by police officers due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

The suspension according to a document from the Ghana Police Service will remain in force until further notice.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service in charge of motor traffic have been urged by the IGP to observe personal hygiene measures.

He asked them to use hand sanitizers and disinfectants regularly.

By Melvin Tarlue