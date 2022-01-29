GHC20k For NPP Chairman Position

Freddie Blay – NPP Chairman

An aspirant for the position of National Chairman will be required to pay GH¢20,000 as nomination fees, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced.

Similarly, National Vice Chairman or Chairperson hopeful is expected to deposit GH¢ 15,000 as nomination fees.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu announced at a press briefing on Friday that aspirants who want to contest for the General Secretary posts will have to pay ¢10,000.

All other aspirants including Treasurer and Organiser will each pay GH¢ 8,000 with the exception of the women’s wing, Nasara and youth wings that would pay GH¢6,000 each.

The aspirant for the Regional Chairman position will pay GH¢5,000 as nomination fees while all other positions will be expected to pay GH¢2,000.

The General Secretary stated that an aspiring constituency chairman would be required to pay GH¢ 500 while all other positions would pay GH¢200.

He used the occasion to entreat party faithful and aspirants to help make the elections peaceful.

John Boadi also charged the aspirants and members about the need to abide by the party’s Code of Conduct.

He stated that “in view of the recent agitations regarding the enforcement of the Code of Conduct as it relates to the Presidential primaries, the party wishes to emphasise that the code, which is only a supplement to the party’s constitution provides clear procedures for handling alleged breaches and non-enforcement of its content”.

He therefore, advised that any member of the party who felt aggrieved in one way or the other should petition the National Complaints Committee to seek redress “rather than holding press conferences and accusing the party of selectivity”.

Meanwhile, the party has set July 14 to July 16 to elect new National Officers for the party.

It has also set April 22 to 24 for the constituency election and 20th to 22nd of May for regional elections.

John Boadu said the National Council of the party met on Thursday to set the dates for the elections.

“The venue for the national annual delegates conference as decided by the national council is in Accra,” he further announced.

The elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee.

The committee will comprise three reps appointed by the National Executive Committee, the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, the Director of Research and Elections, two elderly women appointed by the National Executive Committee, and the Director of IT.

TIME TABLE FOR 2022 NPP INTERNAL ELECTIONS

Polling Stations Elections 19th February -5th March

Electoral Area Elections 18th – 20th March

Constituency Elections 22nd -24th April

Regional Elections 20th -22nd May

National Elections 14th -16th July

So we have the following officers taken charge of the album and the elections at the polling station:

👉Chairman

👉 Secretary

👉 Research and Election

👉MP”s Rep

👉Regional Rep

NPP INTERNAL ELECTIONS UPDATE

Polling Station

19th Feb – 5th Mar

Nomination form gh10.00

Electoral Area Coordinator

18th – 20th Mar

Nomination form gh50.00

Constituency

22nd – 24th April

Filling fee: Chairman gh500.00

Others gh200.00

Region

20th- 22nd May

Filling fee: chairman gh5,000.00

Others gh2,000.00

National

14th – 16th July

Filling fee: chairman gh20,000.00

Vice GH 15,000.00

Secretary GH 10,000.00

Others GH 8,000.00

Wings GH 6,000.00

By Vincent Kubi