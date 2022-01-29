Participate Fully In Operation Clean Your Frontage Exercise – NSS Driects Accra Personnel

Osei Assibey Antwi

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all National Service personnel in the Accra Metropolis to take part in the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ exercise which is being launched on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

All service personnel are expected to report at the Independence Square at 6am on February 1 for the exercise.

The exercise is under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as part of the President’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the National Service Scheme will be in charge of the exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday January 28, 2022 to announce the directive, the NSS said that management of the scheme has requested various heads of organisations hosting service personnel to release them for the exercise.

“Management of NSS entreats all service personnel to consider this exercise as a national duty and therefore calls on all personnel to come out in their numbers to support this worthy cause for a successful programme,” the statement signed by Armstrong Esaah, Corporate Affairs Director, NSS stated.

Already, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has expressed his readiness for the exercise.

According to him, “We are very much ready; that is why we are starting on February 1, that is why we are going to pour more men and women on the streets, and that is why we are going to urge people to continue to observe cleanliness in their frontage and their immediate environments.”

“We’re starting the process of implementation, which includes persons that we have sent to training to pass out to come out now to assist in ensuring that there is strict adherence and compliance.”

By Vincent Kubi