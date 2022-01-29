NPP Fixes Dates For Internal Elections

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set dates for the conduct of its internal elections to elect executives across Ghana.

The party intends to elect party officers who will take over the administration and steer affairs of the party ahead of 2024 elections from the polling stations to the national officers.

According to the timelines provided, the elections will begin with the polling station elections which has been scheduled between February 19, 2022 -March 5, 2022.

Electoral Area Elections will follow between March 18, 2022 to March 20, 2022 whilst constituency elections will be held from April 22, 2022- April 24, 2022.

Regional Elections are scheduled to take place from 20th -22nd May whereas National Elections will take place from July 14, 2022-July 16, 2022.

Read below a statement on the elections:

POLLING STATION & ELECTORAL AREA ELECTION COMMITTEE.

1. Representative of the Regional Executive Committee Member (Regional officer, Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE) – as Chair of the Committee

2. Constituency Chairman

3. Constituency Secretary – Secretary to the Committee

4. Chairman of the Constituency Council of Elders

5. Chairman of the Constituency Patrons

6. Representative of the Member of Parliament, where the Party has a sitting MP

7. Constituency Research & Elections Oficer

8. Constituency I.T. Coordinator

*Polling Stations* : February 19 – March 5, 2022. 1. Each nomination form is GHC10.

*Electoral Area:* Filing fees for the Electoral Area Coordinator is GHC50. March 18-20, 2022

*Constituency Election Committee* 1. National Rep. appointed by the National Steering Committee (Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE)

2. A Regional Rep. appointed by the Regional Executive Committee (Regional officer, Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE)

3. Chairman of the Constituency Council of Elders

4. Chairman of the Constituency Patrons

5. A respected Elderly woman in the Constiteuncy

6. Constituency Research & Elections officer – Secretary to the Committee

7. Constituency I.T. officer

April 22 – 24, 2022

GHC 500 – Chairman position

GHC200 for all other positions

*Regional Elections Committee* 1. Two (2) Representatives appointed by the National Steering Committee (One as the Chair and the other Secretary) – (Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE)

2.Chairman of the Regional Council of Elders

3. Chairman of the Regional Patrons

4. One (1) Representative appointed by the Regional Executive Committee (Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE)

5. Representative of NPP’s Parliamentary Caucus

6. Dean of the MMDCE within the Region

7. The Regional Reseach & Elections officer

5. The Regional I. T officer

May 20-22, 2022 GHC5,000 for the Regional Chairman GHC2,000 for all other Regional positions

*National Elections Committee* 1. Three (3) Representatives appointed by the National Executive Committee one of whom shall be the Chairperson (Minister, Government appointee, MMDCE, former MP or MMDCE)

2. Chairman of the National Council of Elders

3. The Director of Research & Elections as the Secretary to the Committee

4. 2 Elderly Women

5. Head of I.T. Team

July 14-16, 2022 1. National Chairman – GHC20,000

2. Vice Chairperson – GHC15,000

3. General Secretary – GHC10,000

4. All other positions – GHC8,000

5. Special Wings (Women, Youth & Nasara – GHC6,000

By Vincent Kubi