Hit-Run-Driver Kills Cop At Bresuano Barrier

A speeding driver has reportedly killed a 30-year-old policeman attached to the Bresuano Police Station in the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the driver, Isaac Koranteng, aged 50, was driving Mitsubishi vehicle with registration number GR 1466-11 from Atebubu Bono East Region towards Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Upon reaching Bresuano Police Barrier, he failed to stop when he was signaled to do so.

The driver then knocked Corporal Billy K. Frederick, killing him instantly and sped off.

The suspect driver was given a wild chase by the Police at the barrier who got him arrested at Kasei.

He has been placef in police custody to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the remains of Corporal Frederick have since been deposited at the St Mathias Hospital, Yeji for preservation and autopsy.

By Vincent Kubi