GHS Clarifies AfCFTA Covid-19 Claim

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has responded to claims by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat that its Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene received a false positive Covid-19 test result at the Kotoka International Airport, saying the assertion is inaccurate.

According to the AfCFTA Secretariat, following the positive test result at KIA, Mr Mene went into quarantine whilst receiving guidance and advice from his medical team, who advised he took another test.

The independent tests, AfCFTA said turned out negative raising concerns about the efficacy of the KIA Covid-19 tests.

They also stated that before the KIA Covid-19 test, “he (Wamkele Mene) received the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine, which should provide him with an additional measure of protection. His Excellency continues to adhere to all prescribed Covid 19 protocols.”

However, the GHS in a statement signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the test formed part of measures to reduce the importation of Covid-19 into the country following the reopening of the airport on September 1, 2020, by President Akufo-Addo.

“To reduce further importation of Covid-19 into the country, several measures were instituted at the airport. These included the presentation of a negative PCR test for Covid-19, which is not more than 72 hours old before departure to Ghana by all passengers, and a mandatory antigen test on arrival at the airport,” the statement said.

The GHS also mentioned that to avert a surge in cases as being witnessed in other countries, persons who test positive for Covid-19 are “mandatorily isolated for seven days at government-designated facilities or a hotel. The person is tested again and clinically assessed by the Ghana Health Service before he or she is discharged.”

It said the protocols apply to all persons, except for some situations as determined by the GHS.

“It is also noteworthy that any Covid-19 test conducted after the positive test at the airport and not sanctioned by the case management team of the Ghana Health Service is not recognized… The AfCFTA secretariat is thus reminded that its Secretary General is to remain in isolation until the completion of the statutory seven-day isolation period, and is discharged, as per the Covid-19 protocols issued by the President of the Republic,” the statement indicated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri