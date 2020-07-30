GHS Expands Coronavirus Testing

The Health Service (GHS) says it is expanding coronavirus testings to additional hospitals in the country.

GHS made the announcement to the media on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Information Ministry.

By Melvin Tarlue

According to the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Navrongo, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Sunyani regional hospitals are being added as centres for the testing of coronavirus.

He stated that the GXExperts platform is being extended to the hospitals to enable them do real time testing of coronavirus.

So far, he said, Ghana has conducted a total of 391, 378 tests.

According to him, the backlog of covid-19 test was “almost completely cleared.”

“Suspected cases are always treated as covid-19 until proven negative,” he said.

He reiterated that the testing priority areas remain symptomatic cases (suspected cases), contacts of confirmed cases, exposed health workers and students, returnees, special cases amongst the backlog, such as suspected covid-19 deaths.