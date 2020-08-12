GHS Records 168 New Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Now 223

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 41,572 after 168 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the GHS latest case management update, eight more deaths related to the infection have been counted, moving the toll to 223 from the previous 215.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 39,320 with an active case count of 2,029.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted 20,49 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,393 cases and the Western Region with 2,818 cases.

The Eastern Region has 1,972 cases, Central Region,1,749 cases, Bono East Region, 689 cases and the Volta Region, 626 cases.

The Western North Region has 568 cases, Ahafo Region, 468 cases, Northern Region, 454 cases and the

Bono Region, 439 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 211 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region nine cases.

