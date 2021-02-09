GHS Records 18 More Covid-19 Deaths

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 18 more deaths related to Covid-19.

According to the GHS, the new deaths have increased the toll to 482 from the previous 464.

The GHS has also recorded 675 new cases of the infection bringing the country’s active cases to 6,938.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 73,003 according to the latest case management update by the GHS.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 65,583, said the health authority.

Out of the total number of active cases, 111 patients are in severe condition while 29

others are in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 42,715 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 13,191 cases and the Western Region with 4,078 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,161 cases, Central Region, 2,468 cases, Volta Region, 1,181 cases and the Bono East Region, 885 cases.

The Northern Region has 802 cases, Upper East Region, 755 cases, Western North Region, 737 cases and the Bono Region, 718 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 563 cases, Oti Region, 250 cases, Upper West Region has 239 cases, Savannah Region, 68 cases and the North East Region 37 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,158.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri