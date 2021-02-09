NDC Suspends Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

The leadership of the main opposition Party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho over his misconduct.

This comes after two registered members of the party lodged a complaint against Koku Anyidoho’s conduct.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, dated February 8,2021, said two separate petitions had been made to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party against Mr. Anyidoho which is “ viewed to be a breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution”.

According to the statement, the suspension was with immediate effects and the party’s disciplinary committee will take further actions.

Read excerpts of the statement below:

At its meeting on the 20th January. 2021, TEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mubarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Conn. Officer). Eric Adjei (Bono Reg. Dep. Com. Off).

At the end of its deliberations the following decisions were taken in accordance with articles 46(I). 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s Constitution.

I. That with immediate effect your membership of the NDC be suspended

2. That the petitions be referred to the Party’s disciplinary committee for further action You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said he was hopeful that Koku Anyidoho will cooperate with the Disciplinary Committee of the party to ensure an expeditious hearing of his case.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke