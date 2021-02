Parliament of Ghana

Coronavirus has brought Parliament on its knees.

Due to outbreaks of the virus among Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff, the House has been closed down partially.

The House will only be in session tomorrow for the vetting of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial positions.

At least 17 MPs have contracted the virus as well as 151 parliamentary staff.

By Melvin Tarlue