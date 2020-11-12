GHS Records 236 New Covid-19 Cases

Additional 236 new cases of Covid-19 have been counted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 49,808.

According to the GHS, 180 out of the total number of new cases were among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The GHS also indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 48,019.

However, no new deaths related to the infection have been recorded from the previous 320 and an active case count of 1,469.

*Regional Cases*

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 26,589 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 11,056 cases and the Western Region with 2,999 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,462 cases, Central Region, 1,935 cases, Bono East Region, 785 cases and the Volta Region, 685 cases.

The Western North Region has 653 cases, Bono Region, 619 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Ahafo Region, 528 cases .

The Upper East Region, 359 cases, Oti Region, 243 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri