UN Saddened By Death Of Former President Rawlings

The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana has expressed its deepest condolences to the family, government and people of Ghana for the loss of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The international agency said it is ‘deeply saddened to learn of the passing today.’

It said the former president was an esteemed patriotic Ghanaian, whose legacy of selfless service and dedication to the promotion of integrity, democracy and development of Ghana and its peoples has left an indelible mark on the country, sub-region and continent.

“President Rawlings will be remembered for his astuteness and commitment to democratic governance in Ghana and on the continent. May his soul rest in peace.

As we join you all to mourn this tragic loss, our thoughts, prayers and solidarity are with his family, relatives, friends admirers, and all the people of Ghana,” a statement released by the UN Ghana office read.

Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings died today at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) after a short illness.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri