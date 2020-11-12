Rawlings Family Announces Death To President Akufo-Addo

The family of the late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has officially announced the death of their father to President Akufo-Addo.

Clad in black attire, the children of the first President of the 4th Republic, led by Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings declared their loss to the sitting president at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The family earlier in a statement said the former president passed away this morning after a short illness.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the former president with President Akufo-Addo declaring a seven-day national morning.

President Akufo-Addo has said the government will work closely with the entire family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting state funeral for the late President and will keep the nation informed accordingly.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri