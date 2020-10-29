GHS Records 320 Covid-19 Deaths

Deaths related to Covid-19 infections have risen to 320 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The health service, in its latest case management update, also recorded 83 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 47,991.

Eight Covid-19 patients are in severe condition while three other patients are in critical condition, according to the GHS.

Also, 127 of the total number of cases were recorded among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The number of clinical recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 47,136 with an active case count of 535, the GHS said.

Regional Cases

The Greater Accra Region has a total of 25,010 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 11,008 cases and the Western Region with 2,978 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,426 cases, Central Region, 1,931 cases, Bono East Region, 785 cases and the Volta Region, 682 cases.

The Western North Region has 651 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Bono Region, 547 cases and the Ahafo Region, 529 cases.

The Upper East Region, 353 cases, Oti Region, 242 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri