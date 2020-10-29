MoH Recruits 22,063 Health Professionals

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu – Minister of Health

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the recruitment of 22,063 health professionals into the public health service delivery agencies.

The announcement, contained in a statement signed by the acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, follows financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

A breakdown of the total number to be recruited includes 300 pharmacy and pharmacy doctors, 3,456 Allied Health Professional and 18,307 professional nurses, (degree, diploma and certificate) that completed in 2018.

According to the announcement, recruitment of pharmacy and pharmacy doctors will commence on November 2 and end on November 6, 2020, while recruitment for Allied Health Professional will commence on November 4 and end on November 15, 2020.

The recruitment of 2018 professional nurses, (degree, diploma and certificate) will commence on November 15 and end on December 31, 2020.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in unto https://hr.moh.gov.gh with their index number or pin and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” the announcement stated.

In September, the Ministry of Health announced similar recruitment for Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) and Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP) of 2018 referrals after receiving financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri